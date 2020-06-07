Steve Senecka

January 1, 1954 - May 15, 2020

Stephen Evangelos Senecka

Steve Senecka was born January 1, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York. As a young man, Steve put his natural affability and business sense to use, selling Christmas trees on a Brooklyn corner lot, then attending Canarsie High School and heading its stagecraft department. After marrying Debbie Argenziano, to whom he was married 42 years, they decided to embark on a cross country journey in 1980 to join his older sisters and their families in Guerneville and ultimately moving to Santa Rosa. His business sense served him well in sales and then as an entrepreneur. Over the next 40 years, Stephen became a recognizable and beloved figure in youth development, through his involvement in Cub and Boy Scouts, and his longtime commitment to Annadel Youth Soccer Club. Steve thoroughly enjoyed advocating for underprivileged youth, entertaining friends and strangers, boating on Lake Sonoma and constantly improving his property in Santa Rosa, where he raised his family and dogs. He passed away in Santa Rosa, CA after an extended battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his two sons, Daniel (Chris) and Peter (Lindsay), his oldest sister, Andrea, and her son, Jesse (Emmarie) of Santa Rosa, his brother-in-law, Pedro Hernandez of Oakland and nephew Pedro (Juli) and niece Yulahlia (Craig) and grand nephew Benicio. He was preceded in death by his sister Jane Hernandez. He will be remembered for his booming laugh and boisterous personality, and will be truly missed by all that knew him.



