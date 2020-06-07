Steve Senecka
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Senecka
January 1, 1954 - May 15, 2020
Stephen Evangelos Senecka
Steve Senecka was born January 1, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York. As a young man, Steve put his natural affability and business sense to use, selling Christmas trees on a Brooklyn corner lot, then attending Canarsie High School and heading its stagecraft department. After marrying Debbie Argenziano, to whom he was married 42 years, they decided to embark on a cross country journey in 1980 to join his older sisters and their families in Guerneville and ultimately moving to Santa Rosa. His business sense served him well in sales and then as an entrepreneur. Over the next 40 years, Stephen became a recognizable and beloved figure in youth development, through his involvement in Cub and Boy Scouts, and his longtime commitment to Annadel Youth Soccer Club. Steve thoroughly enjoyed advocating for underprivileged youth, entertaining friends and strangers, boating on Lake Sonoma and constantly improving his property in Santa Rosa, where he raised his family and dogs. He passed away in Santa Rosa, CA after an extended battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his two sons, Daniel (Chris) and Peter (Lindsay), his oldest sister, Andrea, and her son, Jesse (Emmarie) of Santa Rosa, his brother-in-law, Pedro Hernandez of Oakland and nephew Pedro (Juli) and niece Yulahlia (Craig) and grand nephew Benicio. He was preceded in death by his sister Jane Hernandez. He will be remembered for his booming laugh and boisterous personality, and will be truly missed by all that knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved