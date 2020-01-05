|
Steven Anthony Noah
Steven Anthony Noah died at home in Laytonville on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a long illness. He was 63 years old.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sharon Noah; son David Noah (Anna); grandson, Mason Noah; granddaughter,
Melissa Arnold; sister, Darlene Pearl; brother, Mark Noah (Lynda); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleland and Jane Noah of Santa Rosa.
Steve was born in Santa Rosa on December 1, 1955. After graduating from Santa Rosa High, he became an apprentice woodworker in a piano and organ shop. After spending two years learning to restore antique instruments, Steve opened his own furniture repair and restoration shop in Santa Rosa, Noah Restoration. He was soon renowned throughout Northern California for his fine craftsmanship and patient artistry. Over the years, clients trusted Steve to bring their beloved and valuable heirlooms back to life, from Juan Peron's brass inlaid bed, to Major League Baseball bats and Kachina dolls. Restoration was Steve's lifelong passion.
In 1992, Steve and Sharon realized their dream of living in rural beauty and tranquility, when they moved their home and business to a quiet, wooded property in Laytonville.
A small, private family memorial will be held later in the New Year. Happy trails, Steve.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020