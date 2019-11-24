Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Enmanji Buddhist Hall
Sebastopol, CA
Steven H. Furusho


1951 - 2019
Steven H. Furusho Notice
Steven H. Furusho
Steve passed away on October 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. Steve was born on May 1, 1951, in Sebastopol, California and lived and worked his entire life in this area. He is survived by his mother Yaeko Furusho, wife Rosemary Hansan, son Tomas (Juran), grandchildren Ronin, Rylen, Rayla, and Riell, sister Joan Gardenhire (Randy) nieces Kristen (Jonathan) and Kelly, sister Leslie Fredrick (John). Preceded in death by his father Tom and brother Mark Furusho.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at Enmanji Buddhist Hall in Sebastopol on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
