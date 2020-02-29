|
|
Steven J. Bolla
Steven J. Bolla, 72, passed away February 20th, 2020, at his home in Santa Rosa surrounded by his loved ones. A native of Petaluma, CA he was born January 31st, 1948 to Lloyd and Laura Bolla (Solari). He is survived by his wife of 39 years Joy Capella, his daughters Elizabeth Capella, Sarah Bolla, his granddaughter Bridgette Bjorklund and his beloved aunt Inez Cademartori of Petaluma. Also his nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve was a dairyman most of his life, member of the FFA club and The Native sons of the Golden West. When Steve made a friend it was a friend for life. He was a generous and loyal man who was a devoted husband and father. Come on Steve! Let's go check on the cows!
Memorial service will be held Saturday March 7th, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., at Seven Flags of Sonoma, 300 International Blvd., Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020