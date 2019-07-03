|
|
Steven John Riebli
August 14 1958 - June 27 2019
Steve passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Catherine Riebli. Steve leaves behind his devoted wife Lanore Riebli, Children; Jeni (Jared) Davis, Greg (Valerie) Riebli, C.J. Riebli, Brandon Riebli and 13 grandchildren whom he adored. Steve was born and raised in Sonoma County where he ran the family dairy for 32 years. He had many friends in the dairy community and all across Sonoma County that considered him their family. He was known for his brazen personality and his impeccable work ethic. Wherever Steve was laughter followed. He will be greatly missed.
Steve Riebli's Celebration of Life to be held July 6th, 2019 at 12 noon, Spring Hill Estates 3871 Tomales Rd. Petaluma, CA 94952 In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 3, 2019