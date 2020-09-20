1/1
Steven Orrin Sidener
August 14, 1957 - August 6, 2020
Steven "Steve" Orrin Sidener passed away suddenly at his home on August 6, 2020, just a week before his 63rd birthday. He leaves behind a large group of friends who loved him dearly for his kindness, intelligence and generosity along with his charm and wit.
Steve was born in Chicago, coming to Sonoma County as an infant where his family resided in Petaluma before moving to Sonoma. He cherished the summers spent with his grandfather at his ranch in Sebastopol. Steve graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1975, attended Santa Rosa Junior College before transferring and graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a BA degree in Economics. He then enrolled at Hastings College of the Law in SF where he graduated at the top of his class. Steve was a partner at Gold, Bennet, Cera and Sidener and had a successful career as a litigator and corporate attorney. He retired in 2007 and settled in Sebastopol where he had such fond and loving memories of his grandfather.
Steve loved traveling, photography, the arts, drawing, entertaining and running the Bay to Breakers every year but most of all he loved his friends and a glass of Pinot Noir.
He will be deeply missed by those who knew him and loved him. He had a great outlook on life, enjoyed it to the fullest and always kept us laughing.
At this time no service or memorial is scheduled.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
Steve picked up the bus with four neighborhood girls in high school. I was one of them
He was always packing two or three binders ,and was always polite often funny. I would see him at J.C. sometimes. I was glad to be come face book friends after all these years. I enjoyed his political comment,still polite and funny. I loved lookin at his pictures rather his back yard of Paris. He was a member of the class of 75 Sonoma high I am sorry that he is gone before his time and those
Closest to him will miss not having a glass of wine a laugh and a story
With him.

.
Kathleen Valim
Classmate
September 17, 2020
We love you Steve ! You will Always be here with us in our hearts . I always looked forward to our times together and the fits of laughter. Man did You Rick and I Love to jump at any chance we got to give each other a hard time . You always had the best wit by miles ! To say I will miss you is an understatement . I love you buddy , thank you for your friendship Steve ..... ❤ Joe
Joe
Friend
September 17, 2020
I met Steve in 1985, and he was one of my dearest and closest friends. I still reach for the phone to share my day or to comiserate about the strange state of affairs. We texted the day before he passed, so I have still not processed that he is longer with us, sending me his zingers which always made me laugh. I know he would be mortified that I still have the “Baby Book” from Hastings, but here’s one last pic for Steve. I will always love you, dear friend.Mitz
Demetra Mitz Johal
Friend
September 16, 2020
I miss him every day. One of the kindest and funniest guys on the planet. Such a bright light to be dimmed so soon.
LINDA
Friend
September 16, 2020
Steve, my old friend, you are greatly missed. I'll send up some hydrogen balloons in your memory.
Scott Larsen
Friend
