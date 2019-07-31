|
Steven Paul Cramer
Steven Paul Cramer of Santa Rosa passed away on July 23, 2019, at the age of 69. It was one week after moving back into the house we rebuilt in the wake of the Tubbs fire. He loved the beautiful new home that we created, was happy to be at home and surrounded by family, and was finally able to relax and let go after a long battle with cancer. Steve was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer four months after the fire and fought the disease as long as he could.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his sons, Karen Graxiola Cramer. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Dittmer Cramer; sons, Scott (Nicole, Wendy) and Aaron (Chantilly); grandchildren, Tyler, Ashlie, Lily, Kiley, and Caden; siblings, William Cramer and Marilyn Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve served in the US Army, 1st Cavalry Division, in Vietnam and retired from the US Postal Service.
He loved his family, friends, and pets. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and creating and collecting art. He was anxiously awaiting the start of football season.
Thank you to Dr. Andersen and the entire oncology department at Kaiser, the hospital, and all of the nurses and doctors that tried so hard to heal Steve. We appreciate Memorial Hospice and MeaFiji HomeCare for the short time they provided loving support and care. Thank you to friends, the construction team, and our family for all of your help with everything we have been going through.
There will be a celebration of Steve's life on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. For location and additional information, please contact Debbie at [email protected] or text or call at 707-478-8432. Steve will be greatly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019