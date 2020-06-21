Sue Fleckles, Ph.D.
Sue Fleckles, Ph.D., born Jacolyn Sue Smith, passed away peacefully at her home on May 13, 2020 after a long illness. Age 78, she was born on June 27, 1941 in Sacramento, CA to Allen and Victory Smith. As a child her family moved to Berkeley, CA. She graduated high school in 1959 and entered U.C. Berkeley in the fall of the same year. There, she met her husband Charles and they were married in September 1961. They eventually settled in Fairfax, Marin County. She returned to school as a mother of two children the 1970s, obtaining a B.A. from Dominican University. She was awarded a Ph.D. in Psychology from the Wright Institute in 1980. Past president of the Marin Psychological Association, Sue practiced in Marin, Santa Rosa, and Fairfield for 33 years, retiring in 2014.
Sue's many hobbies and interests included camping and traveling with her beloved husband in their RV. She loved word games and was an inveterate scrabble player. An avid reader, she was in many book clubs throughout her life. She was always looking for the next book recommendation or recommending one she'd just read to her friends and family.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 58 and one half years, Charles Fleckles, M.D., son Robin Fleckles of Redway California, son Eric Fleckles and wife Renee Fujii of Makaha, Hawaii, brother Scot Smith of Rio Vista ,California, brother David Smith and wife Pat Yates of Los Gatos, California, 11 nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
A virtual celebration of life has been held for family and close friends. The spreading of ashes will be private. Her family wishes to thank Hospice by the Bay and Fiji Home Care for their loving care and support. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Lung Association or the charity of their choice.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.