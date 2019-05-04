|
|
Sunya "Sunny" Bircumshaw
Sunya "Sunny" Bircumshaw passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at age 93. Sunny was her beloved brother John's birthday present when she was born on November 1, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elma and Theodore Lauridsen, both Danish immigrants. After graduating from East High School in Salt Lake City, she moved to San Francisco to live with her father and step mother. She soon met the love of her life, Jack Bircumshaw. They were married in 1944 until Jack's death in 2007.
Sunny is survived by her two daughters, Susie Singleton (Bob) of Myers Flat and Katy Biller (Rudy) of Kenwood. She was dearly loved by her grandchildren, Lisa O'Connors, Terry Kellogg (Rene), Sheri Laprelle (Christopher), and Mark McClintock (Stephanie). She had six great-grandchildren, Tony Gerren (Kristina), Chelsie Martin (Lucas), Haley and Olivia O'Connors, Frankie and Melanie Kellogg and one more on the way. She became a great-great-grandmother last year to Mila Martin and Harper Gerren.
Sunny loved her years working as financial secretary at Montgomery High School where she made many lifelong friends. She was always active in the LDS church where she also met friends for life. Sunny kept busy playing bridge in several groups over the years. She loved to entertain and hosted parties for friends and family into her 90s. Sunny also was a volunteer at Memorial Hospice for many years.
The family wishes to thank Eleni, Edith, Kevin and Theresa from Memorial Hospice for their loving kindness and care. We also want to thank her caregivers Litia, Linda, Maricela and Bernadette.
Friends and family are invited to attend Sunny's Memorial Service, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1780 Yulupa Ave. Santa Rosa.
A reception will follow the service at Legends, Bennett Valley Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 4 to May 7, 2019