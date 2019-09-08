Home

Susan Ann Chay


1961 - 2019
Susan Ann Chay Notice
Susan Ann Chay
On September 2, 2019, Susan Ann Chay went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and begin her new life in heaven after a five and a half year battle with lung cancer and a devastating spinal cord injury in December of 2016. Sue, as she preferred to be known, was born September 8, 1961 in Long Beach, CA, the youngest of ten children.
Sue is survived by her husband, Morris V. Chay, of Santa Rosa; a sister, Carolyn Brown, of Grants Pass Oregon; and seven brothers, six nieces and various great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no gravesite funeral, rather a life Memorial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Rosa bible Church. 4575 Badger Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409. 707-538-2385
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
