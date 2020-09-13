Susan Ann (Smith) Jenkins
Susan passed away at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends, following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was raised in Petaluma with two sisters and a brother – in a home built by their grandfather on Payran Street. Throughout her life, Susan shared fond memories of joyful days spent at Kenilworth Park, where the self-proclaimed "tom-boy" loved climbing trees and adventuring with siblings, cousins, and friends. Her playful nature and love of lighthearted competition held strong into adulthood – she was an avid pinochle player, who also enjoyed cribbage, gin rummy, bowling, dominoes, board games, crosswords, sudoku, crime novels, and classic cinema. Susan collected friends wherever she traveled, and she will be remembered for her humor and wit. Above all, those who knew Susan will tell you that she helped anyone who was in need. Susan was predeceased by her parents Howard and Opal (Jensen) Smith, brother Howard Smith Jr., and her dearest friend (and cousin) Linda Wilcox. Susan is survived by her daughter Katrina Straight, son in-law Robert May; sisters: Sandy Giblin Downing and Sharon Smith; sister in-law Christina "Chris" Smith; granddaughters: Holly Straight, Annie Banks, and Jeni Straight; grandson in-law David Campbell; great-grandchildren: David Campbell Jr. and Jesi Moughler; longtime friend Ray Jenkins and daughter Deidre (Jenkins) Henry and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless friends. Loved ones of Susan wish to express their deepest gratitude to family friend Loralee Kolsom, for her acts of loving kindness during this phase of Susan's life. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
. A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held at a future date.