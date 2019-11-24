|
Susan Blain Kantor
Susan entered into rest November 13, 2019 at age 76. Susan was the dearly beloved and cherished wife of Jack Kantor, mother of John Kantor (daughter-in-law Alicia) mother of Darcy Sobczak (son-in-law Paul) and grandmother of Penelope Kantor and Reagan Sobczak. Susan is also survived by her sister Sally Mistretta (Brother in law Sam) and their children Dana, David and Addiie Dana's children Braden and Brielle. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Myrtis Kallen. Sue grew up in South San Francisco and San Bruno where she attended Capuchino High School. She graduated from San Francisco State University in 1965 with a BA degree and an elementary teaching credential, which was her first leg in accomplishing a lifelong dream since childhood, an elementary school teacher. She became a very popular first grade teacher and spent her 35+ years' career at Spring Creek elementary school in Santa Rosa California and taught long enough to also mentor children of her previous students. Sue enjoyed many things. She loved world travel and decorated the home with mementos from some of her favorite places, notably Europe, Hawaii, Mexico and Africa. Sue enjoyed many things, sunning herself, the soap opera Days of Our Lives, gardening, sitting by the pool, cooking, golfing, dressing up, laughing and any party. Sue also had a few hidden talents including the ability to play the piano very well, sew, and solve her children's math word problems without writing anything down. Sue will be especially missed for her ability to make anybody at ease in her presence. She had a sparkling personality and a great wit (a natural people person). Sue will be missed by many and especially by her loving family.
At Sue's request, there will be no formal service, private celebrations by family and friends. Memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to preferred foundations treating Alzheimer's and dementia disorders.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019