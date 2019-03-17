|
|
Susan Cline (Bull) Hill
1934 - 2019
The world lost a strong and independent woman when Susan Cline (Bull) Hill, 84, succumbed to the ravages of dementia on March 14, 2019.
Born April 24, 1934 in San Francisco, California, her upbringing as the single child of well-connected parents -- Lillian Webb and Dr. Edward Cline Bull -- included private girls' schools and societal events mixed with fishing trips to the Sierras and stays at the rustic family seaside cottage at Steep Ravine. Eventually Susan left society life behind, spending most of her adult life in rural communities of the West and Southwest.
In 1952, she met Harold Phillips Hill and they were married January 29, 1954. First daughter Deb was born in 1955, followed by Denise in 1957 and Jeffrey Phillips in 1958.
While taking care of three young children, Susan attended the University of California at Berkeley, majoring in English. She had wanted to study nursing, but her father, a renowned surgeon, discouraged this, saying nurses did only menial work and if Susan wanted to go into medicine, she needed to be a doctor. This did not appeal, and, the times being what they were, she became a stay-at-home mom after college, chafing against an unmet drive to make a difference in the world.
She turned that energy toward decorating and landscaping the family home in Santa Rosa. While Hal taught at the local junior college, Susan volunteered at her children's school events, practiced handcrafts and took care of the family's many animals. Her hand-sewn Halloween costumes were legend and the one-acre tiny farm was filled with gardens, dogs, cats, chickens, bunnies, pigs, horses, and, eventually, a herd of goats. On summer vacations, the family toured the western states and Canada, camping and fly-fishing.
Hal died in 1968, leaving Susan with three children to support and no work experience. Although it was certainly a stressful time, she met the challenge, returning to college to obtain a degree in elementary education, and then teaching for several years in Napa. It was through teaching she found the helping career she had been looking for, and she obtained a Master's degree in special education. She wanted to work with the most severely disabled children, to give them a better quality of life.
In the early 1980s, with her children grown, she took a trip with close friend Dale Wiley to visit the Southwest. There she fell in love with Taos, New Mexico. She sold the family home to move to the Land of Enchantment, where she landed a job in special education. She also developed her artistic talents, studying weaving and eventually apprenticing, then becoming a production weaver.
It was in Taos Susan met her soul mate, jeweler Daniel Burlison. Together they joined the enthusiastic arts community in and around Taos, hiked in the nearby mountains, and studied the cultures of the Southwest.
In 1991, the couple moved to the artist community of Silver City, to escape the cold Taos winters. They lived outside of town surrounded by forests, Daniel with his jewelry workshop and Susan with her weaving looms. Daniel's jewelry and Susan's weavings were featured in many of the local art galleries. After Daniel's death in 2005, Susan moved into town and, while she continued to weave, struggled with missing Daniel. She volunteered for many organizations, including volunteering at the local animal shelter, organizing book sales for Friends of the Library, and assisting with community events.
Susan loved reading, watching birds, archaeology of the southwest, and growing some of the most impressive roses in Silver City. She did not suffer fools gladly and was skeptical by nature, but when she made a friend, was a strong pillar of support.
She is survived by her three children, Deb Hill (Donald Sanfilippo) of Lewistown, Montana, Denise Hill (Joe Lilienthal) of Santa Rosa, and Jeffrey Phillips Hill of Silver City, New Mexico, and many friends.
At her request, there will be no funeral. Donations in her honor may be made to the High Desert Humane Society, 3050 S. Cougar Way, Silver City, New Mexico 88061 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019