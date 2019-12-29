|
Susan Joy Anderson Simons
Susan Joy Anderson was born March 16, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She achieved her wish to die in peace at home November 26, 2019, in Santa Rosa after a long illness. She was the daughter of Rondo W. Anderson of Grantsville, Utah and Edith Spanton who was born in England. The family lived in Salt Lake City until Susan was in high school when they moved to San Francisco during World War II. After Susan graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco, she commuted to the University of California across the bay.
Susan graduated Phi Beta Kappa honor society from UC Berkeley in 1948. She went on to get a Masters in Epidemiology. In 1952, she married Calvin Simons and worked as a Laboratory Technician while Calvin obtained a Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling. After working many years as a laboratory technician she obtained a certificate in the Gerontology Program at Sonoma State University. She was subsequently employed by the Sonoma County Council on Aging as a caseworker and manager of the Meals on Wheels Program.
In addition to being a competent professional Susan was an engaged and caring mother to their four children. She made sacrifices to ensure that they had a quality education, discovered and developed their innate talents, and experienced the extended family as an ongoing support throughout their lives.
During her retirement years, Susan dedicated herself to being a grandmother and expressed her love of family and of research through engaging deeply in the study of genealogy. She organized family reunions, researched her own and other family histories and taught genealogy classes. She wrote a two volume history of her father's family's emigration from Sweden.
Throughout her life, she had an interest in the natural world collecting sea shells for their remarkable beauty. She loved music, played the piano, and gave music lessons to to her children. Her son Douglas became accomplished on the piano and her daughter Cheryl on the recorder and the guitar. She was an avid reader and collector of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. She became an active member of the Mythopoeic Society and with her husband attended the Tolkien Centenary Conference in 1992 in Oxford, England.
Along with her husband, she helped found Santa Rosa Creek Commons, a housing cooperative, where they worked and lived for over 35 years. Susan is survived by her husband Calvin and four children, Michael Symons (Deborah) of British Columbia, Richard Simons (Carolyn) of Santa Rosa. Douglas Simons (Ellen) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Cheryl Simons of Crescent City, California. She has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service in remembrance of her life on Sunday January 12 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Santa Rosa, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, California. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020