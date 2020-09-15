Susan Marie (Oliver) Dailey

1946 - 2020

After battling illness for four years, Susan left us peacefully on August 15, 2020. A native of Tujunga, California, Susan was the youngest of three children born to Gertrude and James Oliver. She moved to Carmel, CA when she was four and then to Bishop, CA when she was seven, where she had a wonderful childhood. Her family then moved to Twain Harte, CA in 1958 where she was a 1964 graduate of Summerville Union High School. Following graduation, she attended UC Davis before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. There, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in English in 1970. In August 1969, she married fellow Cal Poly student, Rob Dailey. Rob and Susan lived in San Luis Obispo for a year before moving to Hayward and Union City while Rob was a Senior Patrol Officer for the Berkeley Police Department. They moved to Cloverdale, CA in 1979 where Rob eventually became the Chief of Police. Susan, very bright, talented and organized, worked all her adult life in the medical profession as an office manager and billing specialist. She also answered phones, scheduled patients and made it a point to get to know all the patients and give comfort wherever it was needed.

Susan had a lifelong passion for horses and was an accomplished horsewoman. When she no longer had horses of her own, she was in love with those of her friends and family. She also loved to travel and had many wonderful journeys over her lifetime. Hawaii, however, was her most frequent and beloved destination. She loved playing cards with family and friends and was always chomping at the bit for someone to deal the cards. Her greatest delight, however, was her son, his wife and their three daughters.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Parks Dailey in 2015 after 46 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Sean Michael Dailey (Megan) and three granddaughters, Hannah Jane Dailey, Clare Elizabeth Dailey and Alice Marie Dailey, all of New York, New York. She is also survived by her sister, Judith A. Hunter (George) of Magnolia, Texas, brother James D. Oliver (Marilyn) of Alameda, CA, two sisters-in-law, Terrie Morgan (Todd) of Turlock, CA and Kathleen Levings (Brian) of Woodland, CA. Several cousins, many close friends (including her dear friend and caregiver, Barbara D'Amico), and many adoring nieces and nephews will all mourn her absence.

Per Susan's request, no services will be held.



