Suzanne Ellen Deevy
1947 - 2020
Age 73, died June 5, 2020, suddenly of apparent heart failure at home in Bodega. A Petaluma native, she was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Amelia, and is survived by her brother Dan of Petaluma. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and the University of California at Berkeley.
Following adventurous undertakings in Bolinas, Wolf Creek, Oregon and Seattle, Sue returned to Sonoma County in the '90s. She managed wholesale and retail food services for several companies, most notably the Cotati Co-Op and Oliver's Markets.
Avid reader, observant diarist, free thinker – Sue was a living archive of herbal and alternative healing practices, which she shared freely with everyone. Her loving heart eased our lives.
Since retirement she had been traveling extensively, networking with many friends and promoting the Gravenstein Apple with SlowFood.
There will be a memorial in the future.



Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 11, 2020
My first Petaluma friend in 1955. We grew up together. Shared lives, loves, and losses. Just three years ago we traveled to Germany together visiting old friends and family. I will miss her forever.
Lyne Brainerd Erving
Friend
