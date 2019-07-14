Home

Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home
2765 Kingwood Street
Florence, OR 97439
(541) 997-3416
Suzanne Greene

Suzanne Greene
Suzanne Greene, of Florence, Oregon (formerly Monte Rio) died peacefully July 4, 2019, in the lake home she loved, with her wife, Rebecca Goehring, by her side.
In 1983, after a long career as a Montessori teacher and consultant, Suzanne purchased land in Monte Rio and built Huckleberry Springs Country Inn and Spa. Rebecca joined her in 1995 and together they ran the inn until they sold in 2005 and retired to Oregon. After 19 years of a loving and committed relationship, Suzanne and Rebecca were finally able to legally marry in November, 2013.
As an inn owner, she was a founding member of the Russian River Innkeepers' Association and served on the boards of the Sonoma County Tourism organization and the Russian River Wine Roads.
Suzanne was a lifelong advocate for women and passionate in supporting causes and organizations whose missions were to help women achieve an equal footing in this country. Her natural curiosity opened up her world and created lifelong global friendships.
She is survived by her wife, her brother Preston Greene and his partner Sean Hubbard of Napa, her aunt Elizabeth Green of Norfolk, VA and an extended family of cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Mabel Greene.
Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon, the Siuslaw Education Foundation or Emily's List.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
