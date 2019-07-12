|
|
Suzanne (Hillman) Hansen
Suzanne (Hillman) Hansen passed peacefully at 88 years old surrounded by her family on July 6, 2019 in Petaluma.
Suzie was known for her sense of humor and great interest in people. She delighted and surprised people with her snappy replies and genuine interest in them, making them instant friends. Salinas was her home from 1960 to 2015 where she and her husband, Jim, raised five girls.
She was active in the former First Presbyterian Church of Salinas where she chaperoned youth activities, served as a Deacon and participated in a variety of groups. Her faith in Jesus was expressed in her relationships with people, teaching sewing, and creating a safe home for youth from all backgrounds where many called her Mom. She and Jim hosted four AFS students and 23 Hartnell Japanese Ag Exchange Students.
She was a RN, loved gardening, dogs, and visiting over coffee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hansen. She is survived by her four daughters: Diane Tauzer, Sharon Spaulding, Denise Pung, Alison Yamaguchi, and niece, Rori Jensen. She had 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 72 E. San Joaquin St., Salinas. A reception will follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions or a . Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 12, 2019