Suzanne Sage Barthel
July 31, 1924 - July 9, 2019
Suzanne Sage Barthel, 94, passed away peacefully in her home in Rohnert Park, CA, on July 9, 2019 with her three daughters at her side. She is survived by her five children: Robin Bishop (Roberta), Pamela Sage, Laura Nixon, Sabina Pittman (Douglas) and Peter Nixon (Glyn); seven grandchildren: Griffin Bishop (April), Annaleigh Sage, Michael Sage (Heather), Jessica Pittman (Timothy), Derek Pittman (Julia), Briana Nixon (Eugene) and Lara Nixon (Elliott); five great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
Suzanne was born on July 31, 1924 in Middletown, Connecticut to the late Edith Armstrong Sage and John Newell Sage. She is predeceased by her brothers John and Peter Sage, and her loving husband, Harold "Cap" Barthel.
Suzanne was one of the last surviving World War II "Rosie the Riveters." She attended Mills College in Oakland, CA, and worked for many years as a legal secretary. She was an accomplished dancer, singer and pianist. She and Cap volunteered at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa for over a decade. Suzanne loved being with family, entertaining, cooking, gardening, reading, sewing, and dance, live theater and the arts.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Suzanne's life on September 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Santa Rosa Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019