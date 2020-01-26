|
|
Suzanne (Sue) Thue
Suzanne (Sue), née Johnson, Thue passed away at 83 on January 18, 2020, at her home in Santa Rosa. Born in Clatskanie, OR, on May 10, 1936, Sue joined the Army out of high school and was stationed at the Presidio from 1954-56. Her time there instilled in her a lifelong spirit of service; she never stopped using her skills and gifts for others.
Sue graduated from SF State with a degree in recreation. When she and her family settled in Rio Vista, she drove a school bus for 25+ years, generously volunteering her time with Little League, the Rec. Dept., and high school sports. Upon retirement, she continued her volunteerism as a tax preparer with AARP for 15 years and enjoyed hobbies like watching sports and playing cards, especially bridge.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ron. She is survived by her daughters Lynn Stuelke (Jeff) and Wendy Schyberg (Eric) and her seven grandchildren: Nick Roberts, Emma Schyberg, Elisabeth Rickard (Micah), Jake Roberts (Danae), Lily Roberts, David Schyberg, and Heather Stuelke.
She will be remembered by her loved ones for generosity, service, and loyalty to others. A service will be held at in February at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Family requests donations to North Bay Honor Flight in lieu of flowers.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020