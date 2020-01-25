Home

Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 453-0571
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
View Map
Suzzanne Theresa Kilmurray

Suzzanne Theresa Kilmurray Notice
Suzzanne Theresa Kilmurray
Suzzanne Theresa Kilmurray passed away peacefully at her home January 21, 2020 in Petaluma, CA at the age of 80 years. She is joining the love of her life Raymond W Furrow, whom she was married to for 21 years.
Her passions included gardening, watching old movies and spending time with her family.
Beloved mother to Gayle Page, Debbie Furrow,and son Raymond Furrow. Devoted grandmother to Nathan Accomazzo, Jesse Accomazzo, Crystal Herrera, Suzzette Herrera, and Tiffany Vargas. Adored great-grandmother to Tristyn, Ramondo, Mikhail, Aubreilla, Carmen, Max, Nicholas, Aaliyah and Benjamin.
Viewing will be held January 28, 2020 between the hours of 4-8 p.m. at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 E St., San Rafael. Funeral services to be held the following day Wednesday, January 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Keatons. Reception will follow for family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
