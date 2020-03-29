|
|
Sydney M. Miller
Sydney Morton Miller, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 24, 2020. Born on August 30, 1933 in Madison, Wisconsin, Syd was a loving son to Sydney and Myrtle Miller and brother to Spencer Scott Miller.
While attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison Syd met his future bride Judith (Judy) Hunt. In 1957, they married in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin while Syd completed medical school. After receiving his medical degree, Syd took residency assignments in San Francisco and Boston.
The newlyweds returned to Madison and Syd focused his training on radiology. He also lectured to medical students and briefly considered a career in academia. Ultimately, he decided on private practice. He moved the family from Wisconsin to Santa Rosa, California in 1965 and joined Jaffrey and Pennington – one of only two radiology groups in the area.
As a co-founder of Radiology Associates of Santa Rosa, Syd was dedicated to delivering superior radiology services to his patients. He was instrumental in introducing the practice of Nuclear Medicine to Sonoma County. His company partnered with Redwood Radiology Associates in 1976 to bring a CT scanner to Sonoma County. It was the first total body CT scanner west of the Mississippi. The company subsequently introduced MRI technology and continues to provide services to the community as part of Redwood Regional Medical Group. Syd served a term as Chief of Staff at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was respected by nurses, physicians and patients alike.
Syd enjoyed skiing, golf, cycling and sailing. His cycling adventures included a tour of the French wine region. His sailboat was berthed in Sausalito and Tomales Bay. He enjoyed the challenge of navigating from those points into the open ocean and back.
During their 62 years of marriage, Syd and Judy traveled extensively through Europe and the United States. Favorite destinations included Germany, France, Hawaii and Carmel-by-the-Sea. Later in life, Syd coupled travel with his love of culture and history by participating in Elderhostel events.
Syd was a patron of the arts. He and Judy were regulars at the San Francisco theater scene and long-time supporters of the Santa Rosa Symphony. He enjoyed sharing his love of music, wine and food with friends by hosting gatherings that often went into the wee hours.
Syd had a passion for the outdoors and was an active supporter of the Sierra Club. He shared this passion with his sons by taking them on wilderness adventures in the High Sierra, Canadian Rockies, Salmon River (Idaho) and Swiss Alps. He also enjoyed the outdoors at his Donner Lake and Bodega Bay vacation residences.
After raising their sons, Syd and Judy designed and built a home in the hills northeast of Santa Rosa. This home served as a place for many wonderful family get-togethers and was a favorite place for Syd's grandchildren to visit and play. There, Syd planted and tended his vineyard as a favorite hobby, producing fruit that was purchased by local wineries. He enjoyed the entire wine making process. His merlot private label vintages briefly achieved local cult status.
In retirement, Syd served as a docent at the Santa Rosa Museum and became a Master Gardener. He is known by many as a kind and intelligent person, with a subtle and clever sense of humor: "a gentleman and a gentle man."
Syd was a devoted husband, parent and grandparent. His dedication to Judy never wavered and he professed his love to her until his final day. Syd is survived by Judy, his three sons, Mark (Melanie), Fritz (Angela), and Bill (Jill); his grandchildren Crisda, Laura, Mike, Melissa, Michelle, Mia, Nolan, and Matt, and four great-grandchildren – Jacob, Haiden, Jude and Levon.
A celebration of Syd's life is pending. Those wishing to attend may send their name, address and phone number to [email protected] or by leaving a message at 626–483–1216.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Syd's name to the Hospice Services program at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Anyone desiring a final, private word with Syd may visit him at his Miller Bench resting place in Sebastopol at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020