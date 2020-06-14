Sylvia Fredenthal

Sylvia Fredenthal, age 97 passed away June 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, August 8, 1922. Lived and educated in Brooklyn, New York. Enlisted in Women's Army Corps for two and a half years. Received Honorable Discharge with grade of Sgt. 1946.

Married Buz Fredenthal who sadly predeceased her in 1994. They traveled extensively, mostly cruises. Visited 14 countries and most of the United States. Her favorite countries to visit were Israel, Italy and England.

During her marriage Sylvia was active in Santa Rosa Chapter Hadassah. Was president three successive years and wrote the Newsletter each month. The chapter always reached all quotas to help Israel and other countries.

One of Sylvia's favorite hobbies was to crochet. Many, if all of her family, enjoy the warmth of an afghan she crocheted. Sylvia was a voracious reader. Her favorite place was the library where her librarian friends, Susan and Cathy, always welcomed her with a smile. The entire Library staff were always helpful.

She celebrated her 80th birthday by getting a tattoo with her husband's name surrounded by a heart. She was told that she was the oldest client to come in for a tattoo.

When Sylvia stopped driving her daughters, Lisa and Davida, were extremely helpful taking her on her various errands. Going to lunch was her favorite. Son, Paul, paid each month for a service which kept Sylvia safe while living alone. Son-in-law, Robert, often prepared delicious dinners for Sylvia and brought them right to her door. Son-in-law, Corey, helped Sylvia with her many electrical problems.

Sylvia leaves her son Paul Fredenthal-Becky, of Texas; daughter Lisa R. Fredenthal-Lee-Robert, of Santa Rosa; Davida Brookfield-Corey, of Forestville. Grandchildren Emma Fredenthal-Lee, Clay Brookfield, Daniel Fredenthal, wife Lisa and daughter Juliette, and Alecia Green. Great-grandchild Jayden Green. Sister Irma Schneider of Santa Rosa, and many nieces and nephews.

Private service.



