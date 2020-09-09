Sylvia Stern

Born Sylvia Lorriane Tullett June 22, 1923 in Santa Rosa, CA. Died August 17, 2020 in Medford, OR. Married Floyd Stern in 1943 and moved to Long Beach, CA after World War II, where they raised their children, Larry, David, and Karen.

Moved to Phoenix, OR in 1992. She is survived by her son, Larry Stern (Diane) of Windsor, CA, daughter in law Carrol Stern of Medford, OR and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A mass will be said at St. Johns Catholic Church in Healdsburg, CA and burial at the VA National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store