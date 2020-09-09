1/
Sylvia Stern
Born Sylvia Lorriane Tullett June 22, 1923 in Santa Rosa, CA. Died August 17, 2020 in Medford, OR. Married Floyd Stern in 1943 and moved to Long Beach, CA after World War II, where they raised their children, Larry, David, and Karen.
Moved to Phoenix, OR in 1992. She is survived by her son, Larry Stern (Diane) of Windsor, CA, daughter in law Carrol Stern of Medford, OR and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A mass will be said at St. Johns Catholic Church in Healdsburg, CA and burial at the VA National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perl Funeral Home
2100 Siskiyou Boulevard
Medford, OR 97504
(541) 772-5488
