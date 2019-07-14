|
Sylvia Turner
April 5, 1929 - April 30, 2019
Sylvia Campbell Turner was born on April 5, 1929 in Oklahoma to George and Beulah Campbell. At four years old she came with her family to Southern California riding on a suitcase in the back seat of a car. She lived in the Loma Linda/Redlands area through high school, graduating from Redlands High School in 1947. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Forrest Turner. They lived in San Bernardino, where Sylvia was an elementary school teacher, Forrest worked in public health, and they both were active and passionate members of the First Presbyterian Church. They retired to Santa Rosa, California in the late 1980s and enjoyed the beautiful Oakmont community. In the last years of her life Sylvia was cared for with great love by her daughter, Francie Wells, and her son-in-law Raymond Wells until her death on April 30, 2019. In addition to Francie, she is survived by daughter Catherine Westfall, son-in-law Gary Westfall, and grandson Forrest Westfall. She is also survived by her brother Jeff Campbell, niece Shila Delohery, and nephews Trey and Jackson Campbell as well as nephews Jim and Michael Potepan. She is predeceased by her sister Lois Campbell Potepan and her parents.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Private family Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Ct., Santa Rosa, California 95405
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019