Tamra (Tami) Howard
Born in Salt Lake City Utah October 30, 1940.
Tamra peacefully lost her long battle with Parkinson's disease at home October 14, 2020 in the company of her husband and eldest son.
Tamra was a graduate of Mill Valley's Tamalpais High School class of 1958; she was Miss Marin County 1959 as well as Miss Congeniality of the Miss California Pageant that year.
For years she was involved with The Children's Home Society of Marin, The Jolly Rodgers Chapter that put on their local yearly Haunted House. She also worked for The Dixie School District as a Teachers Aid at several schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Doris Evans of San Rafael.
She is survived by her husband of 58 yrs. Ken Howard of Santa Rosa, brother Rick Evans of San Jose, sons Matthew Howard of Santa Rosa, David Howard of Taichung Taiwan, and grandson's Shane Howard of Chicago, and Jake Howard of Rohnert Park.
One of Tamra's greatest loves outside of her family were her dogs, a committed and knowledgeable breeder of Golden Retrievers for over 40 years; she shared her love, time, and knowledge with each family that received one of her puppies as well as a lifelong friendship.
She will be missed by all who knew her.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
I met Tamra many many years ago and brought home my first Golden Retriever puppy from her. We kept in touch and I often went to visit her and of course see her puppies. She helped me pick out my second puppy from a different breeder (she didn't have any at the time) and was so kind. She was a loving person with a passion for her family and dogs. I am saddened to hear about her passing. She will be deeply missed.
Sherri Rieck
October 30, 2020
An amazing woman, who led an amazing life! One of the “Golden Girls” celebrating each other’s successes and sorrows, Tamra will be deeply missed. Sincerest condolences to her family.
Jennifer Masterson
Friend
