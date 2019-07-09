|
|
Taylor Brooke Sorg
May 27, 2003 - July 1, 2019
Taylor Brooke Sorg, or better known as "Tay Tay", "Tater Tot" "#27" passed away unexpectedly on July 1st, 2019. Taylor was born and resided in Santa Rosa, California and was a junior at Maria Carrillo High School.
Taylor is survived by her parents Tracy and Bill, older brother Jordan and Grandmother Jerri Sorg. She also leaves behind her many aunts and uncles; Stephanie and Sean Anzano, Mark and Connie Tinaza, Stacie and Dan Burgin, Shannon and Brad Stone and Chris and Cathy Sorg. Taylor is also survived by her many cousins; Jessica, Jeremy, Greg, Danielle, Madison, Lexi and Bradford.
Taylor was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Danny and Sharon Tinaza and paternal grandfather Bill Sorg.
Taylor was an avid softball player in the community and played for many teams over the years including The Rugrats, The Swarm, Medusa and her current team WSC (Williams Syndrome Crew).
Tay Tay, #27 was a major contributor to her many teams she played for, she was a southpaw pitcher and an outfielder. Her power and strength defied her physical appearance. Taylor's friends "on and off" the field will remember and miss her always. Taylor was known to put a smile on everyone's face she met, she always led from her heart. Her kindness, positive energy and love for people prompted Taylor to serve the community she loved; she was passionate about many causes such as Down Syndrome and organ donation. Taylor leaves behind many friends from teams, her best friends, high school classmates and the community she loved to serve. Taylor's spirit will continue to shine, her legacy will live on.
A Celebration of Life for Taylor will be held at The New Vintage Church at 3300 Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 noon, all are welcome to celebrate and remember.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 9 to July 13, 2019