Taylor J. Reynolds
Taylor J. Reynolds
Taylor J. Reynolds 25 of Manchester passed away September 7, 2020 after being involved in a vehicle accident. Taylor grew up on the coast, she attended and graduated from Pacific Coast Charter School where after she attended Empire Medical College.
Taylor loved to spend time with her family, she loved and took a lot of pride in her vegetable garden. She loved the outdoors and couldn't wait for the deer season opener each year so she could try her luck at harvesting a big buck. She was a good shooter. She loved her dogs (BB, Bella, Betsy) as much as her family.
She is survived by her parents, mother Amy, and father Greg (Heather). Siblings, Andrew (Sarah), Ali (Jesus), Zack. Step Siblings, Jake, Nicole. Grandparents, Pru, Tom, Phil. Great-grandmother, Norma. Uncles, Matt (star), Chad, Trevor. Aunts, Tai (Pro), Pam, Cheri (Butch). Nieces, Ariella, Emilia, Isabella. An entire coast line of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandma Cindy.
Taylor was a beautiful, bright, spirited, loving daughter.
Of all the gifts in life however great or small, to have you as our daughter was one of the greatest gift of all.
A silent thought, a secret tear keeps your memory forever near.
In our heart forever death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
The love and memories we have for you no one can ever steal.
We will always love and miss you.
The Family requests those who wish to express sympathy in lieu of cards and flowers to consider making a donation to the Redwood Coast Humane Society, or The Milo Foundation and Sanctuary, or A charity of their choice in the remembrance of Taylor J. Reynolds.
Mailing Address: Redwood Coast Humane Society, P.O. Box 1072 Gualala, CA 95445. Email
redwoodcoasthumane@gmail.com. Phone (707) 884-1304. Online at Redwoodcoasthumane.org
A family memorial will be set for a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
