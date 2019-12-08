|
Ted Groocock
On Friday, November 8, 2019, Ted Groocock, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 55. Ted was born on December 31, 1963 to Howard and Joyce Groocock in Sonoma County, California. Ted graduated with a degree in Engineering from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in 1987, after which he moved to San Diego and built his career and life. Ted was passionate about racing, and lived out his dream of becoming a racecar driver with his close friends as the driver for his race team, Thunderstruck Racing. Ted spent countless hours building his dragster car and enjoyed many weekends on the racetrack with his best friends. Ted also loved vacationing in Hawaii with his family, and was an avid snorkeler. Ted had a love for photography and shot some of his most beautiful photos - both on land and underwater - while spending time in his favorite spots in Hawaii. Ted's family and friends remember his sarcastic, quiet humor, which he shared often with those close to him. Ted was a kind and generous man who always lent a helping hand to his family and friends. Ted is survived by his parents, Howard and Joyce Groocock, his sisters, Heather Unger and Rebecca Lampson, his many nieces and nephews, his dear friends the Montoya and Cook families, and his Thunderstruck Racing family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Healdsburg, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's honor to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019