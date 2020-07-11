1/1
Ted Johnson
1939 - 2019
Ted Johnson
July 12, 1939 - December 9, 2019
Ted was born on July 12, 1939 in Fayetteville, NC and died on December 9, 2019 in Santa Rosa CA. He graduated from Central High School in Eastover NC in 1957 and from East Carolina College in Greenville NC in 1961. Early in his working life he taught on US bases in Germany, Morocco and Japan. He moved to San Francisco in the early 1970's and worked at the Recreation Center for the Handicapped and the San Francisco Children's Center before going into real estate in San Francisco and later San Mateo.
A yoga master, known as Tattwan, he belonged to the Integral Yoga Institute of San Francisco where he taught yoga classes. He moved to Fountaingrove Lodge in Santa Rosa in the 2000's where he was an active member of the community, starting their bocce ball and croquet teams.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ted P Johnson and Mettie Mae Carter and his sisters Eleanor Williams and Gloria Kieffer. He is survived by sisters Betty Johnson of San Clemente, CA and Dixie Trammell of Fayetteville, NC, by his many nephews and nieces, and by many, many close and long-time friends.
Ted was the glue that kept his friends and family together, always calling and making dates to see each and all of us. He was a world traveler, a connoisseur of life and he was always looking for the next adventure, the next property, the next opportunity to learn. He savored life and showed us all the way. He will always be deeply missed.
On his birthday, his ashes will be scattered, by his wishes, off the shores of San Francisco Bay.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
