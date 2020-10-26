Ted Wilder

Ted Wilder fought his long battle against cancers with optimism and courage. Sadly he has lost the fight. Ted grew up in Santa Rosa on Wilder Rd. He was among the first class of the new Bellevue Union Grammar School in 1950, and also attended Cook Jr. High, Montgomery High and SRJC (fire science/community college instructor credential). One of his early jobs was driving a bus for Bellevue school. Ted served as a firefighter/paramedic with Bellevue Fire Dept for 18 yrs, eventually becoming chief. He served six years with the Army Ntl. Guard, was a member of the Optimists for many years, and also served on the Bellevue School Board, 9yrs, becoming pres. of both. He loved baseball and coached for the West Side Little League, also Pop Warner Football, and 4th-6th grade soccer.

Ted raised a foster son, was favorite uncle to three nieces and a nephew, and brother to two saddened siblings. About 30 years ago he found his most enjoyed and cherished roll as a general contractor. He loved it. His best days began in his truck driving to a job with a hot cup of coffee and his best buddy Willie, a malamute, riding shotgun (second best, river fishing). Ted was a talented cartoonist, loved helping people, had a dry wit, and a kind heart. He will be missed by the many whose lives he passed through.

Ted, we hope where ever you are, there is the aroma of fresh cut lumber in the air and decks in need of repair.



