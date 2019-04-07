|
|
Terence Lee "Terry" Osbourne
March 27, 2019
Terence Lee "Terry" Osborne passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. He is survived by his life partner, Toinia Vigneri; brothers, Scott and Kelly Osborne; cousin, Glenn Osborne; and a niece and two nephews.
Terry grew up in Marin County in the town of Fairfax. He graduated from Drake High School. He enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and camping. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served his country honorably on the Coral Sea, CV-43. He was a corrections officer and he was a 35year Truck Driver most recently with Marty Skoff Trucking, Inc.
Terry will be forever missed, dearly loved and never forgotten. He is preceded in death by both parents, Richard and Sara Osborne and his brother, John Osborne.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside inurnment at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. Services to include military honors by the United States Marine Corps. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the . A Celebration of life is planned for April 28, 2019 at 12:00, noon at the Forest Knolls Park, at the intersection of Montezuma and Juarez in the San Jeronimo Valley in West Marin. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at (707) 838-6000 or by visiting their website at www.whcmortuary.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019