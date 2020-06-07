Teresa Jane (Teri Wagy) Hlebakos

April 18, 2020 Teresa Jane (Teri Wagy) Hlebakos lost her long courageous battle with cancer. She fought long and hard with amazing strength, bravery and remarkable endurance. She passed with her close family at her side whom she dearly loved.

In her final days she was in the loving care of her father Ken, brother Bill and sister-in-law Luisa and dear friend Alonia.

Teresa was born April 4, 1963 in Santa Rosa where she lived the majority of her life.

She graduated from Empire Business College and began her career in the medical/dental field and moved on to become a certified oral surgery assistant.

Teresa loved family events always being the first to arrive. She was the bright light in a room with her unmistakable sparkle in her eyes and big smile. Teresa could find humor in anything.

She was passionate about the things in life she loved, her family, close friends, Alonia and Rick, her truck, her dogs, horses, Yosemite and NASCAR.

Preceded in death by her mother Sandy Hlebakos and survived by her father Ken Wagy (Jewly), brother, Bill Wagy (Luisa), daughter Diana and grandchildren Matthew, Jessie, Colton and Layla and a large extended loving family. She is greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. For information email ell5021@sbcglobal.net.



