Terrance (Terry) Michael Davis
Terrance (Terry) Michael Davis passed away May 1, 2019 at home in Tempe, Arizona with wife Kathy and son Matt, at his side, after a courageous battle over many years with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born April 17, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan.
Terry's professional career was in community banking, including WestAmerica Bank, National Bank of the Redwoods and Summit State Bank, where he served as President.
Dedicated Volunteer with many Sonoma County agencies, including the Volunteer Center, The Center for Climate Protection and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Survived by his loving daughter-in-law Christine and precious grandchildren Quinn and Shane as well as a large extended family and many treasured friends.
Celebration of Life Mass Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brophy College Prep Chapel, 4701 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. A reception will follow at The Watershed Lakehouse. Arrangements by Tempe Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the . Take someone you love to dinner and tell them how much they mean to you.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 8 to May 11, 2019