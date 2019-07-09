|
|
Terri (Rossi) Tinkler
Terri (Rossi) Tinkler, of Santa Rosa, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Santa Rosa to parents Ardith (deceased) and Elmo Rossi. She was the wife of 41 years to Dave Tinkler; mother to Brad (Kristie) Rossi and Scott Tinkler; grandmother of Brady, Kallie, and Kelsie; sister to Ardith (Jim) Moore, Donald (Cindy) Rossi, and Tim (Pat) Rossi; and aunt to Ardith Barsuglia, Barrett Moore, and Jason Rossi (deceased). Terri was raised in Santa Rosa and graduated from Ursuline High School. She was a long time employee of Exchange Bank. Services for Terri will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa. Burial and reception immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 9 to July 10, 2019