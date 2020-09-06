Terry Larson

June 15, 1946 - August 21, 2020

Terry Roger Larson of Glen Ellen, CA passed away peacefully on Friday August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born to Roger and Lorraine Larson on June 15, 1946, in New Rockford, North Dakota. He moved to Valley City, ND in 1959. In 1963, Terry moved with his family to Chico, California, and then Santa Rosa, where he met his true love, Karen Fawcett. The two were married in 1967 while Terry served in the US Navy, stationed in Gaeta, Italy aboard the USS Little Rock. Terry and Karen were an amazing team who worked together to build a wonderful life for themselves and their family, always remembering to purposely take the road less traveled and to turn even the most difficult days into a fun adventure. Terry's greatest joy was making music. He sang and played the electric and stand-up bass in several bands including Homemade Jamm and the Sonoma Mountain Band. Terry became a Psychiatric Technician and then a Registered Nurse in 1976, and served the residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center for 35+ years. He also served as a Nurse Consultant for Lifehouse of Marin County for 29 years. He was well loved and respected for his gentleness, his humor, his thoroughness, and the respect he gave to all he cared for. Terry was a member of the Empire Sports Car Association, auto crossing his 1969 MGB and later raced the first electric car in the ESCA club. Terry built his family home; a geodesic dome, with the help of family and many friends, in Glen Ellen in 1978. This home is where he and Karen raised their family, worked hard, and enjoyed their retirement. Terry was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church of Santa Rosa where he played his bass and sang in the choir. Terry enjoyed backpacking and camping with family and friends. He was always prepared; he could fix anything, build anything, and was a mentor to many. He was known for his gentle wisdom, his kindness, his music, and his willingness to help others. Terry is survived by his loving wife Karen, son David, daughter Valerie Wolfe (Matt), his two granddaughters, Annika and Maggie, his sister Julie Bogue (George) and brother Keith Larson (Libbie). He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Lorraine Larson, of Santa Rosa. Please join us on Facebook Live through the Faith Lutheran Church of Santa Rosa (@FaithLutheranSantaRosa) on September 26th at 1:00pm. Memorial gifts can be made to the Sonoma Land Trust, the Faith Lutheran Memorial Fund, or an organization of your choice.



