Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Intermountain Evangelical Free Church
McArthur, CA
Terry Lee Pasqual


1943 - 2019
Terry Lee Pasqual Notice
Terry Lee Pasqual
Terry Lee Pasqual, 76, of McArthur, CA, passed away on May 8th, 2019, in Redding, CA.
Terry was born in Hayward, CA to Joseph and Miriam Pasqual on March 22, 1943. He married Kathleen James on June 18, 1965 in Reno, NV. He worked as a concrete finisher and operated trucks and heavy equipment all his life. Terry was a passionate outdoorsman and avid hunter.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ellora, and brother Joseph, Jr. Terry is survived by his wife Cathy; son Thomas (Brenda) and daughter Sharon (Ronald); brothers Marty and Delano; grandchildren Clay, Michaela and Kasey.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday June 1st at Intermountain Evangelical Free Church in McArthur, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 30 to May 31, 2019
