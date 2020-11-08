1/
Terry Paul Pulley
1958 - 2020
Passed away on October 31, 2020 in Santa Rosa at the age of 61 years. Devoted son of the late Lorraine and Gene Pulley. Cherished brother of Larry Pulley (Karyn) of Rohnert Park and the late Greg Pulley. Loving brother-in-law of Janice Pulley of Redding. Adored uncle of Meagan Wilson (Jake) and Nick Pulley (Kristen). Beloved great-uncle of Daisy Wilson.
The family extends a special thanks to Tyler, Ruth, Sue and Eric of the Oaks of Hebron.
At the family's request, private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oaks of Hebron in Rohnert Park or Sutter Care at Home.



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
