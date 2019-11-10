|
Thalia Snodgrass
Thalia Snodgrass, better known to some as Muggs, was born February 25, 1925 in Hollywood, California. After a brief time her family relocated to Santa Rosa, where she attended SR Junior High school and graduated from SR High in 1943. Just prior to graduation, she married Jess Snodgrass. They were married 71 years. Their early homes were wherever Jess was stationed during World War II. After the war, they settled in Napa and started their family. In 1961, they returned to Santa Rosa.
Muggs was a small, but mighty woman, a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, a lady with terrific style and class, even when hunting and fishing along side her husband.
She and Jess enjoyed many pleasurable years in their second home in Old Station, CA, on Hat Creek.
Thalia was a prolific artist, capturing the beauty of the vineyards, local historical sites, coastal landscapes of Sonoma County, and the sea life of Monterey Bay. She was a member of the SR artist round table and received many awards for her art over the years. While living in Santa Rosa, she was an active, contributing member of the Church of the Incarnation, where she and Jess were married.
In 2014, she moved to Carson City, Nevada, moving again in 2016 to South Lake Tahoe to be near her daughter, where she lived until October15, 2019.
Muggs is survived by her daughter, Nancy Snodgrass Libby, (husband-Bart), her son, David Snodgrass (wife-Diane), her three grandchildren (Cody Snodgrass, Jessica Snodgrass Martin and Evan Libby) and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Jess, in 2014.
Being a follower of Jesus Christ, she is now rejoicing in Heaven for eternity.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Church of the Incarnation reception hall, Santa Rosa on Saturday November 16, at 11:30 am. Contact info: Nancy Libby, P.O. Box 7284, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158, [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019