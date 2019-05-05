|
Thea Louise Dolan
On April 29th 2019, Thea Louise Dolan, died peacefully in her sleep. She was one month shy of her 91st birthday. Her life was defined by her sense of adventure, faith and family.
Thea is survived by her children, Mary K Dolan, Brian Dolan (Allison Daniels), Ruth Burdick (Eric) and Dorothea Smullen (Roger); brothers, Kenneth and Raymond Normand; grandchildren, Trey, Brandon, Jacklyn, Jeanette, Simone, Madelyn, Eliot, Gabrielle, and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack by 36 days.
Thea was born May 25, 1928 in Oakwood, North Dakota to Eva and Alzor Normand. The 4th child of eleven, she spent her early years caring for her younger brothers and working the family farm. Thea graduated from Grafton High School in May of 1947 and while she wished to travel the world as an airline attendant, her mother wanted her to be a teacher.
Thea attended Mayville Teachers College where she earned a Teaching Credential from the State of North Dakota. At the age of 19, she was particularly proud of tackling the unique challenges of teaching in one room schoolhouses in Walsh County, North Dakota. She also taught in Grafton, North Dakota; Thief River Falls, Minnesota; Petaluma, and Santa Rosa, California.
Thea married John James Dolan, on December 27, 1956 at Sacred Heart Church in Oakwood North Dakota. The newlyweds settled in Santa Rosa, California.
Thea's Catholic faith guided her life. With her husband Jack, she helped found Resurrection Parish in Santa Rosa. She established Resurrection's first catechism program, and was active in many church ministries and fundraisers for St. Rose, Ursuline and Cardinal Newman.
In 1980, at the age of 52, Thea entered Sonoma State University. She graduated with a BA in Liberal Studies in August, 1983 and her California Teaching Credential in 1984. She excelled as an English as a Second Language teacher for Santa Rosa City Schools. Thea retired from teaching in June 1992.
One of Thea's passions was traveling. Her first cross country road trip in 1953 included Route 66 and the West Coast. After traveling to all corners of the world, her favorite place remained the family cabin in Mill Creek, California, within the Lassen National Forest.
Thea belonged to two Sonoma County quilting clubs (Moonlight Quilters and Cathedral Quilters) and was an avid seamstress. Thea loved living in Sonoma County with its cultural and agricultural bounty, and she especially loved her beautiful flower garden, lovingly tended by Jack.
Visitation and Rosary will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th at 11:30am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, with a Catholic Burial and Reception following. Reverend David Shaw will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Thea's life. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers especially, Mark, Dan, Sai, Wilma and Hala for their wonderful care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019