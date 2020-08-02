Thea Rausch Voltz Sanderson

On July 17, 2020, at the age of 98, Jesus whisked a faithful servant, Thea Sanderson, to her eternal home. Born April 26, 1922, in Neenah, Wisconsin, Thea excelled in her studies and as a thespian and singer. She married Henry Voltz at age 18 and in 1950 they moved to Santa Rosa, CA with their three daughters. There a fourth daughter was born. They were married 40 years until Henry's death in 1981. Thea's amazing high soprano voice brought her many accolades. She sang at numerous weddings, in several chorus' including Sweet Adelines, at various social functions and performed in S. R. Memorial Hospital's High Fever Follies fundraisers; however, she was never more fulfilled than when singing praises to her Saviour in church choirs and solo performances.

In the early '50s, Thea worked as a secretary for Catholic Social Services and then for many years as Executive Secretary for Equitable Life Assurance. In retirement she and Henry built a home overlooking beautiful Clear Lake and moved to Kelseyville, CA. Always an active church member she attended Bible Study Fellowship of Ukiah where she discovered a personal lordship relation with Jesus Christ. Her faith carried her through many difficult life and health challenges. Her family and friends will remember her as their "prayer warrior" and that daily gift from her will be greatly missed.

Widowed several years, she married Richard Sanderson and enjoyed ten incredible years with him. She was then blessed with the wonderful friendship of James Eustice. She was a faithful caregiver to Henry, Richard and James outliving them all. She moved back to Sonoma County and purchased a home in Windsor. She lived her last seven years in a residential care facility there.

Thea was a loving and self-sacrificing mother to her four daughters, whom she considered her greatest achievement, crowning glory and legacy. She is survived by them all: Victoria Salisch and Gary of Fresno, CA; Janis DeFoe and Daniel of Lynden, WA; Cynthia Myers of Santa Rosa, CA; and Kathryn Ricks and Dean of Twin Falls, ID. As well as seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Melvin, Rupert, and Douglas; son-in-law William Myers; and most of her many friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice/North County Hospice and Windsor Community United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store