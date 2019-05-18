|
|
Thelma Irene Loos
April 27, 1928 - May 14, 2019
Thelma Irene Doran was born April 27, 1928 and died May 14, 2019 after contracting pneumonia. Her 91 years were lived to the fullest. She was born in Alliance, NE, the only daughter of five children and raised on a farm in Eagle, NE. She graduated high school and secretarial school. She fell in love with and married Melvin W Loos on September 19, 1949. Their early life together and her husband's work took them from Lincoln NE in 1949 to Pacifica CA in 1959, four different cities in ten years with a child born in each stop.
Thelma's life was devoted to family, raising her children and running the household while Mel worked long hours. In 1972, with the oldest two children graduated and out of the house, they tired of life around the city and bought a 10 acre ranch on Todd Rd. raising Angus cattle and sheep. While Mel continued to commute to the Bay area for years, Thelma began to work part time outside the house for the first time since her marriage. Around 1978, and after her last two children graduated, Thelma went to work at Hewitt Packard, moving up to the position of head inspector. They sold the ranch and moved to Windsor. She retired after working for HP for 15 years.
Thelma was active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority most of her adult life. She loved playing cards, cribbage and pinochle, watching the Giants, and was an avid reader and proud supporter of the Windsor Library. She and Mel were active at the Senior Center in Windsor. She faced hardships and triumphs on equal footing throughout her long life. She was always game to try something new. She was a strong woman who was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son, David and her husband, Mel in 2013. She is survived by her son Jerry Loos of Windsor, CA; son Tom Loos and wife Rhonda of Raceland,KY; daughter Sara Clarke and husband Roland of Winston, GA; daughter in law Dawn R. Loos and grandson Eddie Loos of Willits, CA; and brothers Bill Doran of Westminster, CO and Les Doran of Novato, CA.
Services will be 9AM Monday May 20, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 18 to May 19, 2019