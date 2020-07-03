1/1
Theodora Irish
1925 - 2020
Theodora Irish
January 30, 1925 - June 28, 2020
Theodora (Teddy) Irish, 95, passed away in her home of 70 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Irish, and is survived by her children, Karen Fleming (John), Stephen Irish (Madeleine Irish, Ben/Jennifer Martin, Chris Martin), and the joy of her life, Grandson Spencer Irish. Teddy was born and raised in Oakland, CA. She and her husband moved to Santa Rosa in 1950. Teddy worked at Santa Rosa Junior College, the Employment Development Department, and retired from Sonoma State University in student job placement. After retirement, she returned to Sonoma State University and completed her BA degree in 1982. She was a fiercely devoted mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A special acknowledgment to her long time companion, Clifford Francis, who predeceased her. And, Tara. Diraba, for her loving care of Teddy for the last three years, and Bu Sila Rabosea, for her caring in the last days of Teddy's life.
As her Son-in-law John said as she passed: Considering her strength, work and love all these years, the ground might very well quake. Her family thinks it did.
At her request, there will not be a funeral service.

Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
