Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
Ukiah, CA
View Map
Theodore Gearhart


1943 - 2019
Theodore Gearhart Notice
Theodore Gearhart
April 25, 1943 - September 11, 2019
Theodore Michael Gearhart died peacefully September 11, 2019 with his wife by his side at their home in Ukiah, CA.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 20 at 5pm Followed by a Rosary at 7pm at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah.
The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday September 21 at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Ukiah.
Mr. Gearhart is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Gearhart, children Teddy, Robert, Betsy, Doug, and Suzanne, eight beloved grandchildren, and his sister Lovetta.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
