Theodore James Lamantia
November 19, 1956 - August 16, 2020
Our Ted passed on a recent Sunday in Los Angeles. He graduated from San Rafael High School. Ted was a loving, sensitive, and very generous soul. He struggled for many years with addiction. His father James, is deceased. Ted is survived by his mother Laverne; siblings: Teresa Ehinger (Mark); Victoria Griffin ( John); Celia Lamantia (D. Scott Griffin); Marc LaMantia (Sandra); numerous nieces and nephews,and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family shall have a private memorial.
