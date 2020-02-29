Home

Theresa Frances Doyle


1960 - 2019
Theresa Frances Doyle Notice
Theresa Frances Doyle
With great sadness the family of Theresa Frances Doyle announces her death on December 8th, 2019 in Kona Community Hospital.
Theresa was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 5, 1960. She grew up in San Francisco, California, but most of her life was spent in her beloved Hawaiian Islands, the last 15 years in Captain Cook, Big Island.
Theresa was known for her spirit of adventure and her generous heart. Though she worked as a farmer, small business owner and a tile setter, her true vocation was nursing, especially caring for the elders.
She is survived by her siblings Marti (Wesley) Doyle, Sebastopol; Mary (Thomas) Lucchesi, San Francisco; Kitty Doyle, Petaluma, and Steve Doyle of Hawaii.
Private services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be sent to local animal shelter.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
