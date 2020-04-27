Home

Theresa James
Theresa James


1955 - 2020
Theresa James Notice
Theresa James
October 5, 1955 - April 23, 2020
Theresa James (née Sanders) passed away Thursday following a prolonged illness with frontotemporal dementia and ongoing heart complications. Theresa was a native of San Francisco, and a life-long resident of Santa Rosa, CA. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Quiroga, son-in-law Eddie Quiroga, and granddaughters Lauren and Leah Quiroga, of Beaverton OR; her son Matthew James of Denver CO; her sister Janice Sanders of Santa Rosa CA; her sister Clara Radtke and brother-in-law Carl Radtke of Santa Rosa CA; her sister Kathleen Falls of Los Angeles CA; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark James and Teresa Wood of Cloverdale CA. Theresa was born in San Francisco CA to parents Doris (née Olden) Sanders and Arthur Sanders in 1955. She attended Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, and married Gary James in Sebastopol CA in 1977. Theresa was a fun-loving and easy-going friend, sister, mother, and wife. Those who knew her will remember her big smile, kind words, and love of music, movies, and especially all things Elvis Presley. Theresa loved animals, babies, birthday parties, roller coasters, baking, gardening, and time spent with her family and friends. A private ceremony for family will be held at the Bennett Valley Cemetery. A public memorial and subsequent reception will be held in Fall of 2020, with further information forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 27, 2020
