|
|
Theresa Lena Massoni
July 6, 1929 - March 6, 2019
Theresa Lena Massoni passed away on March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She fought a tireless battle against all things that Scleroderma was doing to her body. Theresa was born in San Francisco to Pietro and Adele Bertozzi on July 6, 1929. Raised in Santa Rosa on what was the Waller Ranch, she was part of a family that worked very hard. They raised cows, chickens and pigs. Along with her older brother, Alfred and twin sisters, Rosie and Virginia, they all had their duties. She was a bit of a wanderer in her early years. She walked all over Santa Rosa just to see what there was to see and to meet who there was to meet. She would go one direction one day and take the other direction the next. This required short cuts and hopping over fences. She remained fast on her feet for many years, to which her boys could attest too. She worked for a laundry at a very young age and then Sears & Roebuck. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1946. She later moved to San Francisco, with her sister Virginia and worked as a payroll clerk. The two of them would make the long bus ride home every Friday evening to spend the weekend at home.
Theresa Married Edward Massoni on November 7, 1954. They had two sons, Joseph Peter Massoni (Denice) and David Alfred Massoni (Dina). After her sons got a bit older, she went to work as a nurse's aide at Healdsburg Hospital.
She leaves four grandchildren, Cara Massoni, Staci Murphy (Jason), Matthew Massoni (Jennifer), Mechelle Miranda (Phillip). She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Rubi, Jakob, Mason, Hunter, Andrew, and Sophia. Her last wish was to see the new addition that Mechelle and Phillip were adding to our family and she accomplished that. We welcomed Austin Miranda on February 22. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward. We will all remember the many celebratory meals that were nothing short of amazing. We have all gone to her, at one point or another to ask for instruction on how to make one Italian dish or another.
We would like to thank all the people at "From the Heart'" who helped her and us through the years of her failing health. Also, a special, heartfelt thank you to Ana, who took loving care of her for the last couple of years.
Friends and family are invited to a Visitation at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a Cryptside Service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2990 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's honor to the Sutter Care at Home, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019