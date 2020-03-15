|
|
Theresa Marie (Weber) Nelson
Theresa Marie (Weber) Nelson passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Theresa was born on December 10, 1931 in Windsor, CA. She was one of eight children to Theodore and Mary Weber. The Weber family were migrant farm workers in Sonoma County. Theresa attended both Ursuline and Santa Rosa High Schools. She met her husband of 72 years, Marius (Mori) Nelson at the Santa Rosa skating rink in 1947. They were married the Sunday after her 16th birthday at the courthouse in Santa Rosa.
In 1963, Theresa started working at Bellevue Kawana School District in Santa Rosa. She retired after 32 years of dedicated service as the school librarian. She worked with thousands of children throughout her career and loved every minute of it.
Together Mori and Theresa were active participants in the local Horseless Carriage Club and founding members of the local Ford V8 Club. Theresa was a member of the Resurrection Church in Santa Rosa. She was an accomplished seamstress and talented artist. She loved exploring Sonoma County nature, the roses in her yard, and spending time at their cabin in Camp Meeker.
Her love for cruise traveling began in 1970 with one of the first P & O cruises to Alaska out of San Francisco. Mori was hired for cruise entertainment as the banjo player with the South Town Stummers. They enjoyed many additional cruises together.
Theresa was a compassionate and loyal person who made new friends wherever she went. She was often described as the life of the party and always had a smile on her face. Her greatest joy was making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresa was truly one of a kind and will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Mori Nelson of Santa Rosa, her son, Steve (Giny) Nelson of Sebastopol, her daughter, Michelle (Tim) Cambra of Windsor, and her four grandchildren, Alicia (Geoff) Hildebrandt of Windsor, Melissa (Damon) Morelli of Cotati, Tiffany Nelson of Rohnert Park, and Caven Nelson of Sebastopol. She is also proudly survived by her great-grandchildren, Avery and Landon Hildebrandt and Cambrie Morelli.
No services will be held, per her wishes. Those desiring to do so may make memorial contributions to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or donation of books in her name to the Free Bookmobile of Sonoma County, www.freebookmobile.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020