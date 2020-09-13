Theresa Rex Lucas

Van Der Maas

September 17, 1936 - July 15, 2020

It is with both sadness and joy that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many: Theresa Rex Lucas Van Der Maas. Or, as we all knew her: Terry.

Terry would like you all to know her work here is done. She has received a call for an appointment she shall not return from, to a reunion with passed family and friends, to a place of peace, love, and beauty, to a place without the internet. She has assured us all that she will be waiting with love and open arms when it is our turn.

She fought a valiant, brave battle. She and her family are forever grateful for the loving care she received from Dr. Yee and her incredible Kaiser team. They gave her the strength, courage, and treatment to fight and live another day, another month, another year, another decade. Thank you.

Terry was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School, class of '53. She maintained many treasured friendships from that time throughout her life. She had the ability to make anybody feel loved and special (even those she didn't like). She had a lifelong love of dance and made many friends on the dance floor. Her most cherished friend and BFF of over 45 years, Marlene Collins, was deeply special to her.

As a single mother, she heroically raised four children on her own—Cindy, Greg, Tom and Joelle—without a single prison sentence. She doted over and loved her eight grandchildren: Ryan, Hailey, Jacklyn, Ally, Candace, Ashley, Eileen, and Patrick. She is now with her first great-grandbaby Devayah, and had the joy of knowing that her next great-grandbabies Maggie and Jaxx were on their way.

Terry was adventurous and well-traveled, while always carrying herself with effortless grace and kindness. She cared for her family and friends unconditionally and without judgement, and her home always represented a safe harbor that was ready to welcome anyone in need. She truly left the world a better place.

Family and friends, we are now all orphaned. Teach what she taught. Live life fully, no matter what it throws at you. Love deeply. Speak kindly.

In lieu of flowers, help someone less fortunate. Whether it's a kind word, a hug, a meal, or a pair of shoes. Say it's from Terry. Make someone feel special.

On September 17th, her 84th birthday, her ashes will be placed with her mother in Rocklin, California, where she can finally be at peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store